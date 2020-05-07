UT Clinical Health sets up drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - UT Clinical Health has set-up drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites across Shelby County.
Testing is by an appointment only. It starts at 8:45 a.m. and lasts until 5:15 p.m.
When you come to the drive-thru testing site, you’ll be asked to stay in your car. You’ll also be asked to show a form of ID that you can share through the window of your car.
It can take up to three to five days to get results and they’ll contact you based on the information you give them.
Organizers are anticipating that the line may be long, so they’re advising everyone to show up five to ten minutes before your appointment.
This is just one of four testing sites UT Health Sciences offers. There’s also a testing site in Frayser, at Tiger Lane in Memphis and the Agricenter in Cordova.
Monday-Wednesday testing is available:
- North Frayser Community Center, 2555 St. Elmo Memphis, TN 38127
- Agricenter International, 7777 Walnut Grove Memphis, TN 38120
Thursday - Saturday testing is available:
- Liberty Bowl Stadium/Fairgrounds, 335 S. Hollywood St. Memphis, TN 38104
- WJ Freeman Park, 2625 Bartlett Blvd Bartlett, TN 38134
