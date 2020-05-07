WATCH: Gov., legislature agree on ‘pause’ to decide how to spend relief money

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Governor Tate reeves is discussing the state’s efforts to reopen as well as balancing the response to COVID-19.
Thursday marked the beginning of “Stage 2” of the governor’s plan to reopen Mississippi.
This stage includes allowing in-house dining at restaurants up to 50% capacity, outdoor gatherings of up to 20 people, and opening parks to the public with limited hours.
Reeves was joined by Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann and House Speaker Philip Gunn. Reeves said the three got together last night and worked out a deal. The two sides had been at odds over how relief money would be spent in the state.
Reeves said they agreed to hold the legislature’s bill for a few days and spend a bit more time to come to an agreement on how the money would be spent.
“While we may be holding that bill, we’re not holding our work,” Hosemann said.
Gunn says all three of them agree the top priority is sending relief to small businesses. The legislature is working to craft a plan for small businesses that they hope to reveal next week.
“We’re here ready to move forward and help Mississippians,” Gunn said.
State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs says there are hot spots within the state, but there are 17 counties that have reported less than five cases within the last two weeks.
Dobbs says the state will send extra resources to the areas with a larger percentage of cases per capita including Carroll, Scott, Holmes, Noxubee, Leake, Attala, Neshoba, Montgomery, Kemper, Newton, Copiah, Jefferson and Jasper counties.
