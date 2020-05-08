Absentee ballots available for Tennesseans 60 years & older

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee secretary of state has announced a way to make voting in this year’s coming elections a bit easier for senior citizens.
Starting Saturday, Tennesseans who are 60 years of age and older can submit a request to vote absentee by mail for the state and federal primary and the county general election without having to leave home.
Your written request must include:
- Your name
- Address where you live
- Full social security number
- Date of birth
- The address to mail the ballot to, if different than your home address
- For the August election, to receive a primary ballot, you must request either a Republican or Democratic primary ballot. If a party is not specified, you will only receive the general election ballot.
- Which of the qualifying reasons you meet to vote absentee by mail. For example, I am 60 years old.
- Your signature
Tennessee State Secretary Tre Hargett recommends including your phone number in case your commissioner needs to contact you regarding your request.
Requests can also be sent by email with an attached document of the information and your signature.
All requests must be received by your election commission within a week of the election.
Visit GoVoteTN.com for more information.
