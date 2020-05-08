Best Life: Discussing death with kids

Viridiana Revelez was incredibly close to her mother, Maria Elena Torres, often talking to her on the phone three times a day. Said Viridiana, “I would always tell her in Spanish, ‘Que Dios te dé muchos años más de vida.’ I’ll see you soon, I love you mom.” Last October, Torres was struck and killed by a car while crossing the street. Viridiana broke the news to her two young children that their grandmother was gone. She told them, “She’s a big angel now. She’s in our hearts and our memories.”