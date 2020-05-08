Collierville high school student stepping up to sew masks for community

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Houston High School student has used the extra time she's had at home to hone her sewing skills and make masks for people in her community.
Symiah Saulsberry started her sports apparel company called Signature Sports a year ago. She says when she started her company she never thought masks would be one of the items she'd be selling.
The high school junior has made 50 to 100 masks a week. Not only has she made masks for friends and family, but she's also helped make some for local gyms that have reopened this week. She says the reaction from her community has been great.
"I decided to start sewing these masks because I saw that the demand was high so I decided to step in and help. I've been providing masks to family and various training facilities as well," the high school junior said.
“They’re made out of a hundred percent cotton fabric. It takes me, for one masks it takes me anywhere from 5 to 10 minutes. They’re surprised, you know, they’re really happy and grateful that I’ve been able to provide them to them,” Saulsberry added.
She’s been using a screen printer to customize the masks and put labels on them. She also plans to go to college and hopes to study business or fashion design.
For those interesting in getting one of her creations you can reach out to her on her Instagram page at @SignatureSports_ or by emailing her at shopsignaturesports@gmail.com
