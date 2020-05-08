Shelby County commissioners hold first in-person meeting in nearly two months to discuss budget

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - At Shelby Farms Friday, Shelby County Commission Chairman Mark Billingsley held a “budget reset” retreat -- the first in-person meeting for the group in some two months.
Virtual commission meetings on the budget have been rife with acrimony in recent weeks.
“It’s been good today to be in the same room. There’s a dynamic you lose when you are online,” said Billingsley.
The retreat came complete with temperature checks at the door, required face coverings and social distancing.
“We are operating in the shadow of a public health emergency, and that’s really changed the way we do business,” said Lee Harris, Shelby County Mayor.
Leaders on the commission and in Harris’ administration are trying to reach consensus on what is a very tough budget year for Shelby County, with at a minimum $16 million in cuts needed, according to county CFO Mathilde Crosby. Crosby said in a presentation Friday that a “structural imbalance” of the budget exists to the tune of $31 million.
The mayor’s administration said property tax revenues are expected to be down because of COVID-19, and on top of that for the past few years the county’s been spending more than it’s taking in, a collision course for a large shortfall that must be remedied.
Officials in the administration said the county has been dipping into fund balance regularly in its most recent budget cycles.
The county’s financial advisors on hand Friday cautioned without action to stabilize the county budget, the county’s bond rating could be at risk of being downgraded.
The county has access to nearly $50 million in federal relief funds but that money can only be used for COVID-related expenses.
“We are going to try to do everything we can to prevent layoffs, to prevent a tax increase. We are looking at cuts but hopefully not cuts of our personnel,” said Billingsley.
“Our administration is fighting like crazy to avoid layoffs,” said Harris, "And we believe this kind of meeting, with everybody open-minded, we can come up with a solution that does not include layoffs.
Harris proposed increasing revenue by hiking the much-maligned county wheel tax by $16.50, but commissioners have voted that down. Harris said in the short-term the county has limited opportunities for revenue collection, so cuts must be made.
Harris pointed to the City of Memphis, which is also facing the prospect of budget cuts, but noted the city has added revenue streams, with hikes to sanitation fees and a recent sales tax increase that municipal voters approved.
Relations between the administration and commissioners have been strained in recent weeks, with tempers flaring during a recent committee meeting.
Budget Chair Eddie Jones said Friday the mayor’s proposed budget factored in the passage of the wheel tax hike, an assumption that he feels doomed the process from the start.
“There were no conversations with commissioners what they wanted in the budget before the budget was presented,” said Jones. “And so now we are back to stage one of that.”
The commission must have the budget approved by the end of June. Both Billingsley and Harris have indicated they want commissioners to move toward passage of the budget in the coming weeks and not delay cuts until the last minute.
