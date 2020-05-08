Diversicare Healthcare: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) _ Diversicare Healthcare Services Inc. (DVCR) on Thursday reported a loss of $753,000 in its first quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Brentwood, Tennessee-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to 8 cents per share.
The long-term care services provider posted revenue of $120 million in the period.
The company's shares closed at $1.75. A year ago, they were trading at $3.70.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DVCR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DVCR