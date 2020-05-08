FROST ADVISORY & record cold overnight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Clear Wind: NE 5-10 Low: 42
SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny Wind: NE 5-10 High: 64
SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear Wind: Calm Low: 45
THE WEEKEND: Tomorrow will start on a cold note for this time of the year and despite a full day of sunshine, temperatures will remain well below average for the day and into the overnight. Sunday will be mostly sunny and warmer with afternoon highs near 70 and overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s and overnight lows near 50. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain along with high temperatures in the mid 60s and overnight lows in the mid 50s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 70s and lows in the lower 60s. Thursday will be partly cloudy and warmer with afternoon highs in the lower 80s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and highs again in the lower 80s.
