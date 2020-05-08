Gov. announces pools, splash pads, & swim beaches can open May 22

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Governor Asa Hutchinson announced during his press conference Friday that the General Assembly and Arkansas Legislative Council approved the Arkansas Ready for Business Grant program.
That will give $147 million in grant to small businesses in the state.
Businesses can go to arkansasready.com for information on how to reopen state businesses safely.
He also said that it was for approval for payments to medical workers that were not covered by Medicaid.
Governor Hutchinson said effective May 22, pools, splash pads, and swim beaches will be able to open with some restrictions.
There were 82 new cases of COVID-19 over the last 24 hours with 12 being in correctional facilities.
Health Secretary Nate Smith said overnight elective surgeries, with stays up to 48 hours after the procedure, will begin on Monday.
University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Chancellor Cam Patterson said mobile test units will be in Forrest City for the fourth time on Saturday.
Dr. Patterson said currently there are only seven patients in UAMS with COVID-19 and one person is on a ventilator.
