Health department says it is working to relocate residents from Memphis nursing home with COVID-19 outbreak

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department said Friday they are working to assist in the relocation of residents from a Memphis nursing home with dozens of COVID-19 cases among patients and staff.
Highlands of Memphis Health and Rehabilitation Center near the University of Memphis is one of the 14 long-term care facilities where outbreaks of COVID-19 are being investigated by the Shelby County Health Department.
According to the health department’s Friday news release, Highlands has 51 COVID-19-positive residents and 23 COVID-19-positive staff. Four deaths have been attributed to the facility.
Thursday relatives of residents at Highlands talked with WMC Action News 5, concerned about the conditions there amid the COVID-19 outbreak. The administrator of the facility responded to their claims.
The health department said Friday during the COVID-19 task force media briefing that they are working with Highlands to find alternative placements for some residents now that so many staff members have the virus.
“Right now, our main concern with that facility is because of the number of staff who are infected. They are having difficulty caring for patients as safely and as best as they can,” said David Sweat, Chief Epidemiologist with the Shelby County Health Department. “We are working to find alternative placements for folks to reduce the number of people they are managing in that facility.”
Sandra Daniels, the administrator of the nursing home, told WMC Action News 5 by email Friday afternoon that residents are not being relocated, and they are using agency staff until their staff members recover. She disputed the information provided by the health department.
“We are not relocating any residents," Daniels wrote. “We are using agency staff for now. Our staff will be recovered within the next week or so. We did mass testing, so all our results came back at once. That is the challenge we’re having right now.”
A spokesperson for the health department said later Friday evening they stand by the information they presented in the midday media briefing.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.