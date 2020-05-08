Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — George Fant spent most of his college days at Western Kentucky shooting basketballs and grabbing rebounds as a physical power forward with big-time hoop dreams. He had no idea then that football would ultimately be his path to stardom. Fant signed a three-year, $30 million deal with the Jets in March after four seasons in Seattle as a backup and sometime starter. It's uncertain if Fant will play left or right tackle after New York drafted Mekhi Becton in the first round. But Fant believes he can be an All-Pro caliber player at whichever spot he plays.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Former Wake Forest center Olivier Sarr says he's transferring to Kentucky. The move gives the Wildcats a veteran 7-footer after the team's entire starting lineup declared for the NBA draft. Sarr is a 255-pounder from France who was the Demon Deacons' leading rebounder and second-leading scorer last season. He announced his decision to play for the Wildcats on social media. He also called former Demon Deacons coach Danny Manning and his staff “family.” Manning was fired last month and replaced by Steve Forbes. Sarr will seek a waiver for immediate eligibility because of the coaching change.
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — East Tennessee State is promoting Jason Shay to fill the head coaching vacancy that arose when Steve Forbes left for Wake Forest. Shay was an assistant on Forbes’ staff at ETSU the last five seasons. The Buccaneers went 130-43 during that time for the program’s best record over a five-year stretch in school history. ETSU went 30-4 this year, set a single-season school record for victories and won the Southern Conference’s regular-season and tournament titles. Shay had been serving as interim head coach since Wake Forest hired Forbes to replace the fired Danny Manning last week.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have agreed to terms with veteran cornerback Johnathan Joseph as they continue to revamp their secondary. Joseph has spent the last nine seasons with the Houston Texans after beginning his career with a five-year stint in Cincinnati. The 2006 first-round draft pick from South Carolina has 750 tackles and 31 interceptions in his 14-year career. He ranks fourth among active NFL players in career interceptions and leads all active NFL cornerbacks in tackles. The Titans’ addition of Joseph comes two weeks after they selected LSU cornerback Kristian Fulton in the second round of the draft.