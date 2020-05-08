Incarnation Catholic School closing due to COVID-19

“This was a difficult decision that we looked at from every possible angle. We prayed about it and our parish and school leaders met about the issue many times,” said Rev. Jacek Kowal. “Unfortunately, over the last several years, our school has struggled with enrollment and financially. We believe the competition of other private and public schools, plus the transitional demographics of our area, has led to the steady decline in our enrollment, which currently averages below ten students per grade level. The preschool has been able to increase enrollment and financially sustain itself.”