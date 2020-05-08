Incarnation Catholic School closing due to COVID-19

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Friday, Incarnation Catholic Church and School announced the closure of its kindergarten to eighth grade classes as of June 30, 2020.
The preschool for children one to four years old will remain open.
“This was a difficult decision that we looked at from every possible angle. We prayed about it and our parish and school leaders met about the issue many times,” said Rev. Jacek Kowal. “Unfortunately, over the last several years, our school has struggled with enrollment and financially. We believe the competition of other private and public schools, plus the transitional demographics of our area, has led to the steady decline in our enrollment, which currently averages below ten students per grade level. The preschool has been able to increase enrollment and financially sustain itself.”
Leaders cited COVID-19 as a contributing factor. It was the hope of many that the school could be kept open for another year, but the virus impacted the school greatly and forced the closure sooner.
“While this has been an extremely emotional decision for all involved, it is our goal that no child will suffer needlessly from our school’s closure and we will do all we can to help place our students in another Catholic School,” said Rev. Kowal. “We want to make this transition as smooth as possible for our students, and parents so meetings will be offered to discuss each child’s future education. The same will be done for all affected faculty members.”
Rev. Kowal added, “Despite everyone’s hard work, the expense of maintaining a school is far beyond what we as a parish and as a community are able to accomplish. Our lack of financial resources and our low student enrollment forces our children to do without many of the programs that can help them have a well-rounded education: sports programs, theater, band and other clubs and activities. And this is simply not fair to them. We pray that God will bless each of your families during this transition and always.”
