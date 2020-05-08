IRunWithMaud: Mid-Southerners run in honor of unarmed jogger who was shot and killed in Georgia

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - People across the country, including here in the Mid-South, laced up their sneakers Friday to run for Ahmaud Arbery.
The 25-year-old African American man was jogging when he was chased down and shot by two white men in Georgia who claimed they thought he was a burglar.
This happened back in February, but state investigators just arrested the men Thursday night.
Vietnam Veteran Hugh Thompson is one of thousands of people who ran 2.23 miles Friday -- signifying the date Ahmaud Arbery was killed.
"I've always fought and been a part of that war. It was for peace, and I'm standing here in America, and I'm looking for peace here and it's not quite here yet," Thompson said.
The story has sparked a call to action between all races and backgrounds.
Allison Cassatta says she felt compelled to run for Ahmaud.
"Because of technology and social media and all that we've got a voice that we never had before and it's loud and it's big and it crosses state lines," she said.
Cassatta, also an avid runner, says she hopes her footsteps and her voice will be heard.
"I think as white people it's time we get comfortable with being uncomfortable and we talk about these situations because it's real and it's happening way too much nowadays," Cassata said.
Ahmaud Arbery would have turned 26 years old Friday.
Thompson says he doesn't want anyone else to run in fear.
“I don’t want to have the fear of running at any given time. I don’t want my running community to have that fear either,” he said.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.