Kroger Health extending its free COVID-19 testing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Kroger Health, The University of Memphis and Cherokee Health Systems announced Friday they will be extending their free COVID-19 testing.
Testing will be held Tuesday, May 12 through Thursday, May 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the University of Memphis campus at the Central Avenue parking lot next to the Holiday Inn.
People needing a test will use a virtual screening tool based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines to see if they are eligible.
Those who are eligible for the testing include healthcare workers, symptomatic individuals and asymptomatic individuals based on CDC, state and local government recommendations.
Interested individuals can schedule a test here.
Those eligible will then select the University of Memphis testing location and appointment time and receive an email confirmation with pre-appointment paperwork.
When the patient arrives for a test, they should have a photo ID ready and leave their windows rolled up for check-in. A health care practitioner will approach the car and alert the patient when to roll down their window.
The drive-thru testing location has a self-administered nasal swab that must be ordered and observed by a provider.
Test results are expected within approximately 48 hours.
Kroger Health is expected to administer 250 tests per day.
