Latest Arkansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas is allowing its three casinos to reopen May 18 but with new capacity limits and rules to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Thursday said the casinos will be limited to one-third their capacity. The casinos include ones at a West Memphis dog track and a Hot Springs horse track. All have been closed since March 17. He didn’t say whether the requirements would restrict or prohibit certain types of games. Hutchinson has moved in recent days to allow businesses closed because of the pandemic to reopen. Gyms, barbershops and hair salons reopened this week.