Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSISSIPPI
Mississippi gov and lawmakers claim unity on virus spending
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves is doing a dramatic turnaround, saying that legislators will have a role in deciding how to spend coronavirus relief money. He made the announcement Thursday. Reeves previously said he should control more than a billion dollars from the federal government. Some Mississippi restaurants are cautiously reopening their dining rooms and patios as the governor eases some restrictions he imposed to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. Restaurants must limit their seating capacity. Some are waiting to reopen their dining rooms. The Health Department says Mississippi has nearly 8,700 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and nearly 400 deaths from it.
ALCORN STATE-COACH
Alcorn hires Kilbert to lead women's basketball program
LORMAN, Miss. (AP) — Alcorn State has hired a new coach to lead its women’s basketball program. The school named Nathaniel Kilbert, who served as an assistant coach for the Lady Braves from 1991-2001, to the top position on Tuesday. Kilbert replaces Courtney Pruitt, whose contract was not renewed after five seasons. The team finished 13-18 last year with a 9-9 mark in the SWAC.
FATAL POLICE CHASE
Mississippi highway reopens after fatal police chase
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi highway has reopened after a police chase Wednesday that started in Alabama and ended with a fatality in Jackson County. News outlets report the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department said the pursuit began in Mobile County, Alabama, around 6 a.m. and crossed into neighboring Jackson County on Mississippi Highway 614 headed toward Hurley. Officials say spike strips were used to stop the car, which crashed and caught on fire. The driver’s name has not been released. Details of what sparked the pursuit also have been withheld.
RESTAURANT OWNER ARRESTED
Drive-by shooting charge added against restaurant co-owner
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Another felony charge has been filed against the co-owner of a Mississippi restaurant accused of fatally shooting a man. News outlets report 50-year-old Greta Brown-Bully was charged with drive-by shooting on Wednesday. She had been arrested and charged with murder last month in the fatal shooting of 65-year-old Larry Lee. The Hinds County district attorney says gun residue was found on both sides of Brown-Bully's vehicle and shell casings were found inside her car. Brown-Bully's attorney says he's confident his client will be vindicated when all the facts come out. Brown-Bully is the co-owner of Bully's Restaurant in Jackson.
AP-US-MISSISSIPPI-WELFARE-MISSPENDING
Favre repaying $1.1 M for no-show speeches, auditor says
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre is repaying more than $1 million in welfare money that he received for speeches where he did not show up. Mississippi Auditor Shad White said Favre paid $500,000 Wednesday and pledged to repay $600,000 in the next few months. An audit that White released Monday showed Favre had been paid by a nonprofit group called the Mississippi Community Education Center. It was using money intended to help needy families. White says he has seen no indication that Favre knew he was being paid with welfare money. Favre was paid in 2017 and 2018.
MISSISSIPPI TAX DEADLINE
Mississippi delays income tax filing deadline until July 15
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — For the second time this year, Mississippi is delaying the deadline to file state income tax returns. The state Department of Revenue said Wednesday that July 15 is the new deadline for individual, corporate, franchise and fiduciary income tax returns. That’s also the deadline for federal income tax returns. The state and federal tax filing deadline is usually April 15. The Internal Revenue Service said weeks ago that the federal deadline is delayed three months because of the coronavirus pandemic. Mississippi officials originally delayed the state filing until May 15. The Department of Revenue set the second delay after discussions with legislative leaders.