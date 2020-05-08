Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TENNESSEE-JOBLESS
Tennessee paid more than than $850M to unemployed in April
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee's labor department says unemployed workers received more than $850 million in benefits in April as the number of jobless surged with employers letting go hundreds of thousands of people during the new coronavirus outbreak response. Since mid-March, more than 474,000 Tennessee residents have sought unemployment benefits. During the week ending Saturday, more than 37,000 people filed for state benefits and funds distributed under the federal CARES Act. That's the emergency assistance package created to deal with financial effects from the virus response. Unemployment filings have spiked since cities, counties and the state issued orders closing nonessential businesses in March.
OPIOID LAWSUIT-TENNESSEE
Tennessee judge holds drug firm in contempt over discovery
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee judge has found a drug company in contempt of court for failing to cooperate in a document search in a lawsuit over its role in the opioid epidemic. According to The Greeneville Sun, Sullivan County Circuit Court Judge E.G. Moody made the ruling this week that Endo Pharmaceuticals failed to do a reasonable search and produce responsive documents in response to the plaintiffs' discovery request. Moody also wrote that Endo's attorneys made untrue statements in the process. The lawsuit filed by several district attorneys claims multiple drug companies should be held liable under Tennessee’s Drug Dealer Liability Act due to over-prescribing. The trial date has been moved to Aug. 17.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-SMOKY MOUNTAINS
Smoky Mountains National Park to reopen over weekend
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Great Smoky Mountains National Park is set to reopen on Saturday, becoming one of the biggest federal attractions to reopen amid the national lockdown prompted by the coronavirus crisis. The nation’s most visited national park has been closed since late March in response to the pandemic. The park says some of its most popular trails will remain off limits for now. It says new safety measures will be implemented in facility operations and services to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Most national parks remain closed, though Bryce Canyon National Park in Utah and the Everglades National Park in Florida have also announced phased reopenings.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-TENNESSEE
Nashville to begin 1st economic reopening phase on Monday
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville is set to begin the first phase of reopening its economy amid the coronavirus pandemic. Mayor John Cooper said Thursday that the first steps of reopening will start next week. Beginning Monday, dine-in restaurants, bars serving food, retail stores and commercial businesses will be allowed to operate at 50% capacity. Workers will be required to undergo daily screenings and wear face masks. Bar areas will stay closed, with no live music allowed yet. Nashville-Davidson County and five other counties have been allowed to reopen more slowly than the rest of the state, which began phase one on April 27 by allowing restaurants to provide dine-in service.
FUGITIVE ARREST
Man suspected in Minnesota killing arrested in Arkansas
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (AP) — A U.S. Marshals task force says a man has been arrested in Arkansas on a warrant related to a killing in Minnesota. The Marshals Service's office in Tennessee said in a news release that Orlando Franklin was arrested at a house in West Memphis, Arkansas, on Wednesday. Franklin had been wanted on a second-degree murder warrant stemming from an April 25 shooting death in St. Paul, Minnesota. Franklin is being extradited to Minnesota to face charges. He was arrested by members of the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force. West Memphis sits across the Mississippi River from Memphis, Tennessee.
VOUCHER LAWSUIT-TENNESSEE
Judge blocks Tennessee from implementing voucher program
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee judge has blocked the state from implementing a contentious school voucher program just days after ruling the program unconstitutional. The attorney general’s office and school choice advocates had sought permission to continue processing applications while the legal battle over the state’s voucher program — also known as education savings accounts — moves its way through the courts. However, Davidson County Chancellor Anne C. Martin on Thursday denied the request and instead ordered the state Department of Education to post on its website that the voucher program was currently enjoined.