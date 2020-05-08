Man arrested after burglary at COVID-19 testing site at Tiger Lane

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Investigators with the Memphis Police Department have made an arrest after a burglary at the COVID-19 testing site at Tiger Lane.
Early Friday morning, an officer was conducting a directive patrol at the Pipkin Building on Earl Maxwell Blvd when he noticed a man walking toward the fence.
The police report states the man was wearing a blue jacket, black pants and black beanie. He was walking away from the fence line carrying a black garbage bag.
When the officer tried to stop the man, the man told the officer he was picking up cans in the Liberty Bowl area, according to MPD.
Police said the man refused to stop for the officer and started walking eastbound through the parking lot. Eventually, the man dropped the bag and continued to walk away.
Court documents said the officers found gloves, hand sanitizer, sanitizing wipes and a COVID-19 test kit.
Officers said the suspect started running and crawled under a metal gate leading into the Liberty Bowl, eventually, the suspect was taken into custody.
MPD identified the suspect as Percy Johnson, 50. Police also recovered a glass crack pipe from Johnson.
When officers checked the interior of the building they located several items matching the items located with the suspect. Those items include a BD Veritor System rapid test kit, ten boxes of Nitri-cor gloves, four boxes of Emerald Digi-Gloves, two bottles of hand sanitizer and one container of Clorox sanitizing wipes.
Johnson has been charged with burglary, criminal trespass, evading arrest, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.