The Memphis Zoo plans to reopen next week with restrictions

We're thrilled to announce our reopening date of Wednesday, May 13, 2020. There are some guidelines we'll follow to keep everyone safe. Please be prepared to wear your masks and find the link to buy tickets online here: https://ecommerce.memzoo.org/#/Admission. We can scan online tickets from your phone, so no need to print! This will be an adjustment, but together we can have a pawsome (and safe!) reopening. See you on the wild side.