The Memphis Zoo plans to reopen next week with restrictions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Big news from the Memphis Zoo! Officials have announced the Memphis Zoo will reopen Wednesday, May 13.
The zoo plans to limit crowding or unnecessary contact by capping guest admissions at 2,500 people at any given time. The front gate will also be the only entrance point.
To further limit personal contact, the zoo will only accept credit cards, membership cards with proper ID, Apple Pay, and tickets purchased through the zoo’s website or phone.
If you are a non-member, you can pay for parking on the website or at the front gate.
Outside food or beverages will not be allowed inside the Memphis Zoo, but exceptions will be made for those with dietary restrictions.
What the Memphis Zoo is doing to keep people safe:
- All guests and zoo team members will be asked to wear facial covering consistent with in-public guidance.
- Guests will see markers placed around the zoo to make sure everyone remains six feet apart.
- Directional markers will be provided to guide guests throughout their visit.
- Guests and team members will have access to hand sanitizer stations.
- Various food items will be sold from kiosks that will be equipped with plexiglass barriers to protect all.
- To limit contact, the zoo will not accept cash. Major credit cards or Apple pay only.
- Zoo staff will be continuously cleaning all high-touch surfaces like windows, vending machines and more.
Activities/facilities unavailable until further notice:
- All rides (trams, children’s rides, train)
- Playground
- Seasonal activities
- Keeper chats and shows
- Water play areas
- Indoor exhibits
The Memphis Zoo added they plan to continue to follow the current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. Employees and guests have been asked to stay home if they are sick.
The zoo is also encouraging respiratory etiquette, hand hygiene, and routinely cleaning all surfaces and public areas.
