Memphis Zoo to reopen requiring all visitors to wear masks

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Zoo has released a plan to reopen with limited capacity Wednesday.
The zoo says the goal is to ensure that not only families who visit the zoo stay healthy, but their animals stay healthy as well.
They’re asking their visitors to please strictly follow their safety guidelines.
Memphis Zoo’s safety guidelines:
- All guests and zoo team members will be asked to wear facial covering consistent with in-public guidance.
- Guests will see markers placed around the zoo to make sure everyone remains six feet apart.
- Directional markers will be provided to guide guests throughout their visit.
- Guests and team members will have access to hand sanitizer stations.
- Various food items will be sold from kiosks that will be equipped with plexiglass barriers to protect all.
- To limit contact, the zoo will not accept cash. Major credit cards or Apple pay only.
- Zoo staff will be continuously cleaning all high-touch surfaces like windows, vending machines and more.
Staying closed for more than a month has been incredibly financially difficult for the Memphis Zoo, with no income and an estimated $16,000 per day spent caring for their wide range of animals.
“We spend money every single day here and we need to generate some revenue so this is very important for us to get opened back up,” Nick Harmeier, Chief Marketing Officer of the Memphis Zoo said.
Part of the zoo’s plan for re-opening on Wednesday is only allowing 2,500 people inside at a time, which is 25% capacity.
The zoo is also requiring every guest, except children under 2 years old, to wear a mask, but they understand the difficulties for families keeping masks on children.
“Many of us here at the zoo have children and we know it’s fluff to be pretty difficult to keep the mask on them,” Harmeier said. “All we’re saying is parents just try to do your best to keep the mask on them. A big part of that is our animals here at the zoo can’t wear masks so we still need to make sure we protect them along with our other guests.”
Zoo staff has put up signage reminding visitors to not touch surfaces and practice social distancing.
They plan to have employees disinfect glass and railings around exhibits regularly.
“We really want to make the experience a lot of fun but we can’t emphasize this enough, we want to make sure it’s very safe,” Harmeier said.
Zoo staff say they’re looking forward to having customers again, and they believe the animals have missed visitors too. They hope people respect their guidelines and use a visit to the zoo for some much-needed fun.
“We are very excited,” Harmeier said. “We know the animals are going to be extremely excited. We’re going to continue to deliver a world-class zoo here. And we’re going to do it in a safe fashion.”
The zoo is also asking families to not bring in outside food and water and they’re not accepting cash either to keep employees healthy.
