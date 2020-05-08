Methodist LeBonheur Healthcare honors nurses during National Nurses Week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - During a time when health care workers are putting themselves on the front lines of the battle against COVID-19, Methodist LeBonheur Healthcare used a little bit of creativity to show their appreciation to their staff to kick off National Nurses Week.
MLH honored its staff in each location in a different manner. For example, at the Methodist North location, different hopscotch games are taped to the floors in their nursing units.
MLH also has encouraging messages written on the sidewalk in chalk to greet staff members as they enter work. In addition, MLH is working to keep spirits up on during nurses week by handing out sweets and treats, playing nursing trivia games, and have even scheduled a crazy sock/surgical cap day.
National Nurses Week begins on May 6, and culminates with International Nurses Day on May 12. This is also the birthday of Florence Nightingale, who is considered to be the founder of modern nursing.
