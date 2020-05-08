Mid-South business headlines: St. Jude fundraising organization lays off 160 employees amid pandemic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital has let go of more than 150 employees amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The American Lebanese Syrian Associated Charities, or ALSAC, is eliminating approximately 160 positions across the country, including those who took voluntary options.
Memphis Business Editor-in-Cheif Greg Akers explained how revenue declines played such a huge part in this decision.
“The hit against ALSAC with the coronavirus is kind of two-fold," said Akers. "One is that individuals who normally give charitably probably have really cut back on where they’re giving out money because they might have lost jobs, they might have been furloughed or had their own pay cut.”
Akers says secondarily, some of the biggest donors to ALSAC or larger corporations who are also experiencing their own challenges during this time.
Many of the typical fundraising events for St. Jude have also been put on the back burner due to the pandemic.
