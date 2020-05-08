Mid-South restaurants anticipate Mother’s Day rush

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - For some restaurants Mother’s Day can be their busiest day of the year. Many will take a hit this year as the COVID-19 pandemic has limited the number of people they can serve.
Still, a good meal is a nice way to treat your mom. Sometimes on Mother’s Day your cooking just doesn’t cut it.
“You want that upscale, next level, give your mom something really special,” said Sunrise Memphis General Manager Ross Vego.
For a lot of brunch spots, like Sunrise Memphis, Mother’s Day is their biggest day of the year. In fact, Mother’s Day 2019 was Sunrise Memphis’ biggest day in its three years of operation.
“We were looking forward to beating that number this year of course we’re probably not going to hit those marks,” Vego said.
Sunrise Memphis has yet to open back up and anticipates only taking in about a third of the revenue of a normal Mother’s Day. Vego still expects to be busy. The restaurant is offering new menu items and family-style options.
The same goes for other popular spots like The Beauty Shop and Restaurant Iris.
“It’s still going to be a busy day,” said Vego. “We took orders all week. We’ve been taking orders all day. We’ll keep taking orders [Saturday] for Mother’s Day."
"For those restaurants offering sit down dining we definitely want to make sure they’re following the percentage guidelines and social distance guidelines,” said Shelby County Health Department’s Chief of Epidemiology, David Sweat.
If they are open to diners, restaurants can still only operate at 50% capacity. Even restaurants allowing sit down meals, like Flight and Southern Social, are still offering special take out orders.
“Maybe you support the business and order a takeout meal and eat the meal at home,” Sweat said.
Shelby County officials said still avoid gatherings of 10 or more people and it’s best if you only surround yourself with relatives you live with.
There are a lot of ways to show mom you care.
“Feel free to call your mother on Mother’s Day," said Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris. “In fact, you should call your mother every day.”
