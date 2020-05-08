Mississippi to begin opening salons, barbershops next week, safer-at-home order extended for another 2 weeks

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves announced another set of businesses could reopen on the same day the Mississippi Department of Health announced a record-high number of coronavirus cases -- 404.
Since March more than 9,000 Mississippians have tested positive for the coronavirus and approximately 400 people have died.
“Our safer-at-home order which was set to expire today, will be extended for two weeks," said Reeves.
But Reeves also announced in his Friday address that hair salons, barbershops and gyms can reopen Monday at 8 a.m.
Some Mississippians have varying opinions about the Reeves’ latest announcement like one nurse who told WMC Action News 5 that it was too early to reopen. She has seen patients with the coronavirus and she says it can be devastating.
One man told WMC he’s happy because he wants to get back to working out a Southaven gym.
Reeves made it clear it is still dangerous when people venture out.
And he expects criticism for opening the salons and gyms.
“We’re reaching the point where the damage to these families is as disastrous as any virus," he said.
The businesses that can reopen Monday will have to follow strict guidelines like thorough cleanings, keeping hand sanitizer accessible, social distancing and all employees must be provided face coverings.
Customers will have to wait in their vehicles before being called in for their appointment.
Southaven Mayor Darren Musselwhite in a briefing Friday said he is pleased the governor is opening up more businesses going a step farther saying he interprets the salon/barbershop reopening to mean tattoo parlors as well.
“This virus is not what we feared it would be," said Musslewhite. "We do have our own data now. It is a very serious risk but if you look at the statistics in DeSoto County and Memphis metro, it does lead any reasonable person to know its time to get our businesses back open and get our lives back to normal.”
Musselwhite cautioned that people still have to take precautions. And Every DeSoto County school except one had graduation ceremonies scheduled at the Landers Center.
With the governor’s new safer-at-home date those graduations have been postponed to later dates.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.