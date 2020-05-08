More than 240 inmates test positive for COVID-19 at Forrest City prison

FORREST CITY, Ark. (WMC) - More than 240 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 at a prison in Forrest City, Arkansas.
According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, 243 inmates and one staff member have tested positive for COVID-19 at the low-security prison. Three staff members have tested positive at the high-security prison.
No deaths have been reported at this time. The prison is located at 1400 Dale Bumpers Road in Forrest City, Arkansas.
