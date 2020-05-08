National HealthCare: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) _ National HealthCare Corp. (NHC) on Friday reported a first-quarter loss of $26.9 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.
On a per-share basis, the Murfreesboro, Tennessee-based company said it had a loss of $1.76. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.11 per share.
The nursing home and assisted living company posted revenue of $256.1 million in the period.
National HealthCare shares have decreased 25% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 15% in the last 12 months.
