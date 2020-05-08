Pedestrian hit, killed on Hwy 64

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - A pedestrian was hit and killed on Highway 64 Thursday night, according to Tennessee Highway Patrol.
THP says the vehicle was traveling east on U.S. Highway 64, while the pedestrian was standing in the continuous turning lane located in the center of interstate.
The pedestrian entered the roadway and began walking in a south direction.
The vehicle, still traveling in an east direction, hit the pedestrian crossing the roadway with the far front of its passenger side.
THP has identified the pedestrian as 59-year-old Lorenzo Walton of Somerville, Tennessee.
No word yet on whether charges have been filed.
