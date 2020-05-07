Rainy start to the day, cooler this weekend

Rain is moving in from the west, so it will be a soggy morning with heavy rain and a few thunderstorms. Rain will continue through 1 p.m. and then we will be dry for the rest of the day. Clouds will also start to clear after 3 p.m, so we will get some sunshine before sunset. It will also be windy today with wind gusts around 35 mph. High temperatures will only climb to the lower 60s. It will be chilly tonight with overnight lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. A frost advisory is in place for portions of west Tennessee Saturday morning.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy. 80% early. High: 63. Winds will be southwest 15-20 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 42. Winds north 5-10 mph.
WEEKEND: Saturday morning will be chilly, but we will have a nice warm-up into the mid-60s in the afternoon. However, that is about 15 degrees below average for May. It will be sunny both days this weekend. Mother’s Day on Sunday will be beautiful with high temperatures around 70 degrees and a light north breeze.
NEXT WEEK: It will still feel cooler as we kick off next week with high temperatures in the upper 60s Monday and Tuesday. Monday will be dry, but a few pop-up showers will be possible Tuesday. High temperatures will start climbing back to the mid-70s Wednesday and then hit the lower 80s Thursday.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB
