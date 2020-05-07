Rainy start to the day, cooler this weekend

Rain is moving in from the west, so it will be a soggy morning with heavy rain and a few thunderstorms. Rain will continue through 1 p.m. and then we will be dry for the rest of the day. Clouds will also start to clear after 3 p.m, so we will get some sunshine before sunset. It will also be windy today with wind gusts around 35 mph. High temperatures will only climb to the lower 60s. It will be chilly tonight with overnight lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. A frost advisory is in place for portions of west Tennessee Saturday morning.