65 SCSO employees, 16 MPD employees test positive for COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is reporting 65 employees and more than 100 detainees who have tested positive for COVID-19.
Out of the 65 cases, 27 employees have recovered and only one employee is hospitalized.
There are 134 detainees who have contracted the virus behind bars but none of them have had to be hospitalized in connection to COVID-19 -- 11 detainees have recovered.
An SCSO spokesperson says the detainees who have tested positive are medically isolated from the general population.
SCSO says 201 Poplar is operating at 64% capacity with 1,800 detainees in custody in hopes to decrease the transmission of the virus.
There are no known cases at the juvenile east facility or the juvenile court detention center.
Memphis Police Department has 16 employees who have tested positive for the virus -- 13 of those cases are commissioned, officers.
Another 17 employees have been quarantined.
