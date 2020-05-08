Southaven Municipal Court to resume in-person court appearances mid-May

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - The Southaven Municipal Court will begin holding in-person appearances beginning May 18.
If you have a court date set for May 18 or any day following, you are encouraged to call the court clerk’s office at 662-393-7042 to see what your options are for your court appearance.
According to a Facebook post, everyone who comes for an appearance will be screened for COVID-19 and social distancing will be in place. Masks are encouraged.
For now, cell phones are allowed in the courtroom but must be turned off before entering.
If you are unsure of your court date visit www.southaven.org/courtrecords.
