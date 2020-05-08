Tennessee National Guard will flyover hospitals to salute healthcare workers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee National Guard plans to fly across the state to honor health care workers.
Tuesday, May 12, a C-17 from the 164th Air Lift Wing out of Memphis and a KC-135 from the 134th Air Refueling Wing out of Knoxville will conduct a statewide flyover. They will honor the heroic efforts of the medical professionals and first responders across the Volunteer State.
The aircraft will fly over major cities and hospitals to salute to frontline workers. People living in and around the cities of Nashville, Memphis, Chattanooga, and Knoxville will see and hear the aircraft.
Everyone is still encouraged to follow their governments’ guidelines regarding social distancing and refrain from gathering in large groups.
The flyovers will serve as routine flight training for the pilots and crew.
