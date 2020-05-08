Tiger Basketball sets Aubrun for December

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Just because coronavirus is wreaking havoc with the sports schedule, doesn’t mean you can’t plan for the future.
Memphis Tiger Basketball lands a big get for the upcoming season. It’ll be a catfight in Atlanta as Memphis will face the Auburn Tigers in the Holiday Hoopsgiving Quadruple Header at State Farm Arena, home of the Atlanta Hawks.
Auburn, coached by Bruce Pearl, finished 20th in the nation last year with a 25-6 record.
Other teams in the Quadruple Header in Atlanta include Mississippi State against Dayton, Alabama faces Clemson and LSU takes on South Florida.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.