Tiger Basketball sets Auburn for December

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Just because the coronavirus is wreaking havoc with the sports schedule, doesn’t mean you can’t plan for the future.
Memphis Tigers Basketball lands a big get for the upcoming season.
It’ll be a cat fight in Atlanta as Memphis will face the Auburn Tigers in the Holiday Hoopsgiving Quadruple Header at State Farm Arena, home of the Atlanta Hawks.
Auburn, coached by Bruce Pearl, finished 20th in the nation last year with a 25-6 record.
Other teams in the Quadruple Header in Atlanta: Mississippi State will play Dayton, Alabama faces Clemson and LSU takes on South Florida.
