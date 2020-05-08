Veatch discusses COVID-19’s financial impact on Memphis Athletics Department

“With travel, we had a really good year with the Cotton Bowl, the university has been very supportive so we’re going to be OK this year,” Veatch added. “We’re going to survive this from a current fiscal year standpoint. More uncertainty is about next fiscal year and what that looks like. There’s all kinds of potential cost-saving measures that we’re looking at and again we’re certainly optimistic that are fans will be able to participate and are supportive.”