Windy afternoon and a cooler weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Showers end this afternoon with gradual clearing before sunset. High temperatures will be in the mid 60s with a gusty northwest wind at 10-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
TONIGHT: Clear and colder with patchy frost in west Tennessee. Lows will range from the mid 30s in rural areas to around 40 in Memphis. Winds will be northeast at 5-10 mph.
WEEKEND: It will be mostly sunny and dry over the weekend, but temperatures will hang out in the low to mid 60s with low temperatures in the low to mid 40s.
NEXT WEEK: It will stay cool early next week with highs in the 60s and a stray shower Tuesday. 70s and 80s return for Wednesday through Friday with a mix of sun and clouds.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
