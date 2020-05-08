46-year-old Memphis man charged in April homicide investigation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 46-year-old Memphis man is facing a first-degree murder charge after an altercation led to a fatal shooting in late April.
According to police records, LaJuan Britton was arrested Thursday for the alleged murder of a man after he showed up at a local hospital suffering from two gunshot wounds. The victim was able to share information with officials before he died in the hospital.
Memphis Police Department says during their investigation, they received a video showing Britton and the victim in an altercation that eventually led to the shooting. A police camera on Gilleas Road near Sax Road captured the incident.
Britton is also charged for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. He pled guilty for aggravated assault in March of 2005.
No bond has been set.
