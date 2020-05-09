Cooler than average weekend ahead

THE WEEK AHEAD: Monday we are looking at partly cloudy skies with highs in the middle 60s and lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Tuesday we will see mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance for rain along with afternoon highs in the lower 60s and overnight lows in the middle 50s. Wednesday we will keep with cloudy skies and a very small chance for rain, afternoon highs will warm into the upper 70s and overnight lows will be in the lower 60s. Thursday we will see partly cloudy skies with high back into the lower 80s and overnight lows in the upper 60s. Friday we will see rain chances return with highs back into the lower 80s. Long range forecast models indicate we will be tracking rain to start the upcoming weekend.