Cooler than average weekend ahead

A northerly breeze will keep the temperatures down this weekend. With highs staying 5 to 15 degrees below average across the region and overnight lows getting close or passing current records.
It is a chilly start to our weekend across the Mid-South. Mainly clear skies with light north winds helped morning temperatures drop into the 40s region wide, very close to record lows for some. Patchy frost is possible this morning across parts of West Tennessee. Mostly sunny skies will prevail across the region today with northeast winds around 5 to 10 mph. Highs will only warm into the middle 60s this afternoon, staying around 15 degrees below average for this time of the year. Winds will become light tonight with lows falling into the middle 40s and skies remaining mostly clear.
TODAY: Mostly sunny. Winds: Northeast around 5 to 10 mph. High: 65.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Winds: Light. Low: 45.
MOTHER’S DAY: Few more clouds are expected Sunday with afternoon highs warming into the lower 70s and northwest winds around 5 to 10 mph. Lows will dip into the upper 40s with increasing clouds across the region.
THE WEEK AHEAD: Monday we are looking at partly cloudy skies with highs in the middle 60s and lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Tuesday we will see mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance for rain along with afternoon highs in the lower 60s and overnight lows in the middle 50s. Wednesday we will keep with cloudy skies and a very small chance for rain, afternoon highs will warm into the upper 70s and overnight lows will be in the lower 60s. Thursday we will see partly cloudy skies with high back into the lower 80s and overnight lows in the upper 60s. Friday we will see rain chances return with highs back into the lower 80s. Long range forecast models indicate we will be tracking rain to start the upcoming weekend.
