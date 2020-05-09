Former A-State professor receives surprise birthday parade

Former A-State professor receives surprise birthday parade
Wilbert Gaines celebrated his 82nd birthday with a surprise birthday parade in front of his Jonesboro home Saturday (Source: KAIT)
By Matthew Schwartz | May 9, 2020 at 6:35 PM CDT - Updated May 9 at 7:00 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A longtime Arkansas State professor was given a birthday surprise Saturday that he’s likely never to forget.

Wilbert Gaines is celebrating his 82nd birthday this weekend.

On Saturday, friends and family drove past his Jonesboro home in a parade style to show their love and support.

“Surprised. Absolute surprise. I am so overjoyed with this. I had no idea this was coming. I had no idea this was coming. It’s a great moment. And it’s something that I feel like you know, I don’t deserve it, but there are those that feel like I do deserve it. And I’ll accept that and I appreciate that,” Gaines said.

Gaines is a member of the Circle at Arkansas State University and helped start radio station KLEK.

He is also a member of the Arkansas Referees Hall of Fame and the Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity.

Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.