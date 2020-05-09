Health officials report 67 deaths, 3,140 cases of coronavirus in Shelby County

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | May 9, 2020 at 10:14 AM CDT - Updated May 9 at 10:37 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department is reporting 3,140 coronavirus cases and 67 deaths as of Saturday morning.

There are also confirmed out breaks at more than a dozen local long-term care facilities where nearly 250 residents and staff have tested positive.

Long-term care facilities with COVID-19 clusters/outbreaks across Shelby County
The largest outbreak is at the Highlands of Memphis Health and Rehabilitation Center where 74 residents and staff members have tested positive and four people have died.

More than 1,800 people have recovered from the virus in Shelby County -- about 59 percent of the county’s positive cases.

So far, 38,961 people have been tested in Shelby County. The highest concentration of cases is detailed in this map from the Shelby County Health Department, which also indicates testing locations.

Most COVID-19 cases by zip code across Shelby County
