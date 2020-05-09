Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CDT

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say a Tennessee couple has been arrested in connection with a camper fire that killed one child and injured another. A statement from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says 38-year-old Robert Inbody was charged with two counts of aggravated child neglect and 39-year-old Devin Cullum was charged with accessory after the fact to aggravated child neglect. The bureau said the blaze was reported Wednesday in Greenville and firefighters arrived to find a 3-year-old boy dead inside the camper and a 3-year-old girl outside with severe burns. Officials say the children were left alone. It wasn’t immediately clear if Inbody or Cullum has an attorney.