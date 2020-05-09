Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TENNESSEE
Tennessee providing virus patient info to first responders
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The names and addresses of Tennesseans who've tested positive for COVID-19 are being provided to first responders, law enforcement and paramedics under a state agreement deemed necessary to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. According to documents obtained by The Associated Press, the agreement was finalized April 3 between Tennessee’s Department of Health and the state’s Emergency Communications Board. The agreement — known as a memorandum of understanding — wasn't publicized when it was signed, but instead distributed to local leaders across the state.
EXECUTION-TENNESSEE
Tennessee AG opposes push to delay executions due to virus
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee's attorney general is opposing motions to delay executions scheduled in August and October due to the coronavirus pandemic. In two state Supreme Court filings this week, Attorney General Herbert Slatery wrote that attorneys for Byron Black and Harold Nichols are speculating about about future public health conditions in their delay requests. Slatery wrote that that court can take whatever actions necessary if public health circumstances worsen. Nichols' execution is scheduled for Aug. 4 and Black's is slated for Oct. 8. The state Supreme Court previously delayed inmate Oscar Smith’s execution from June to February 2021 due to the coronavirus.
FATAL FIRE-PARENTS ARRESTED
Parents charged after 1 child dies in fire, another injured
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say a Tennessee couple has been arrested in connection with a camper fire that killed one child and injured another. A statement from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says 38-year-old Robert Inbody was charged with two counts of aggravated child neglect and 39-year-old Devin Cullum was charged with accessory after the fact to aggravated child neglect. The bureau said the blaze was reported Wednesday in Greenville and firefighters arrived to find a 3-year-old boy dead inside the camper and a 3-year-old girl outside with severe burns. Officials say the children were left alone. It wasn’t immediately clear if Inbody or Cullum has an attorney.
OPIOID LAWSUIT-TENNESSEE
Tennessee judge holds drug firm in contempt over discovery
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee judge has found a drug company in contempt of court for failing to cooperate in a document search in a lawsuit over its role in the opioid epidemic. According to The Greeneville Sun, Sullivan County Circuit Court Judge E.G. Moody made the ruling this week that Endo Pharmaceuticals failed to do a reasonable search and produce responsive documents in response to the plaintiffs' discovery request. Moody also wrote that Endo's attorneys made untrue statements in the process. The lawsuit filed by several district attorneys claims multiple drug companies should be held liable under Tennessee’s Drug Dealer Liability Act due to over-prescribing. The trial date has been moved to Aug. 17.
FUGITIVE ARREST
Man suspected in Minnesota killing arrested in Arkansas
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (AP) — A U.S. Marshals task force says a man has been arrested in Arkansas on a warrant related to a killing in Minnesota. The Marshals Service's office in Tennessee said in a news release that Orlando Franklin was arrested at a house in West Memphis, Arkansas, on Wednesday. Franklin had been wanted on a second-degree murder warrant stemming from an April 25 shooting death in St. Paul, Minnesota. Franklin is being extradited to Minnesota to face charges. He was arrested by members of the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force. West Memphis sits across the Mississippi River from Memphis, Tennessee.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-TENNESSEE-JOBLESS
Tennessee paid more than than $850M to unemployed in April
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee's labor department says unemployed workers received more than $850 million in benefits in April as the number of jobless surged with employers letting go hundreds of thousands of people during the new coronavirus outbreak response. Since mid-March, more than 474,000 Tennessee residents have sought unemployment benefits. During the week ending Saturday, more than 37,000 people filed for state benefits and funds distributed under the federal CARES Act. That's the emergency assistance package created to deal with financial effects from the virus response. Unemployment filings have spiked since cities, counties and the state issued orders closing nonessential businesses in March.