Man arrested, charged in connection with deadly Westwood shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in Westwood, according to Memphis Police.
The shooting occurred on April 30. Police were flagged down at S. Third Street and Ford Road.
Officers were told a man had been shot in the street.
The victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition but did not survive his injuries.
Authorities arrested 26-year-old Brandon Gladney for the victim’s murder.
He is charged with first degree murder, employment of a weapon during the commission of a crime, convicted felon in possession of a weapon and attempted first degree murder.
