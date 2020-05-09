Man arrested, charged in connection with deadly Westwood shooting

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | May 9, 2020 at 6:41 AM CDT - Updated May 9 at 6:41 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in Westwood, according to Memphis Police.

The shooting occurred on April 30. Police were flagged down at S. Third Street and Ford Road.

Officers were told a man had been shot in the street.

The victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition but did not survive his injuries.

Authorities arrested 26-year-old Brandon Gladney for the victim’s murder.

He is charged with first degree murder, employment of a weapon during the commission of a crime, convicted felon in possession of a weapon and attempted first degree murder.

