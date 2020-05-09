Man found shot to death inside truck in Parkway Village, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Authorities are investigating after a man was found shot death inside of a truck in Parkway Village Saturday morning.
Memphis police responded to the shooting around 10:30 a.m. at Starsdale Street and Scottsdale Avenue.
Officers found a man unresponsive and suffering from a gunshot wound inside of a truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say no suspect information is available at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call 901-528-CASH.
