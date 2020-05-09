NBA players, commissioner sort ideas to restart season

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - NBA players question League Commissioner Adam Silver about the association’s plans to try and get back on the court.
They wind up with answers, but they lead to more questions.
According to NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, Commissioner Silver says it will take at least three weeks of training camp to get everybody ready to go.
But, that decision could go into June before its made.
Games would be played without fans.
Silver says seven-game playoff series would work in each round, because with all teams housed in a single site, like Orlando or Las Vegas, there would be no need for travel.
Silver also says each of the 30 owners wants to finish this season, but the short term financial advantages are probably not worth it.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.