Near record lows tonight

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s and overnight lows near 50. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain along with high temperatures in the mid 60s and overnight lows in the mid 50s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 70s and lows in the lower 60s. Thursday will be partly cloudy and warmer with afternoon highs in the lower 80s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and highs again in the lower 80s.