Near record lows tonight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It was a chilly start this morning, so chilly that we broke the record low. This morning we fell to 43 and the record was 44 set back in 1923. Tonight we will be near the record low again. High pressure will keep us dry but as it moves east the flow will turn more southerly allowing temperatures to be warmer Sunday.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Wind: Light SE. Low: 45.
TOMORROW: Afternoon clouds but dry. Wind: W 10-15 mph High: 71.
SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Wind: N 5-10 mph Low: 47.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s and overnight lows near 50. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain along with high temperatures in the mid 60s and overnight lows in the mid 50s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 70s and lows in the lower 60s. Thursday will be partly cloudy and warmer with afternoon highs in the lower 80s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and highs again in the lower 80s.
NEXT WEEKEND: There could be a few showers both days but not a washout either day. Highs will be in the low 80s both days.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.