Arkansas reaches 4,000 COVID-19 cases, 91 deaths statewide

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Officials said Sunday that the state of Arkansas had over 4,000 positive COVID-19 cases, as well as 91 deaths.
According to the Arkansas Department of Health website, the state had 4,012 cases of COVID-19 as of 4:15 p.m. Sunday. There has also been 3,122 recoveries and officials said 69,008 people have been tested for the virus so far.
Both Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Dr. Nate Smith discussed Saturday the state’s work in addressing COVID-19, as well as provided details on unemployment claims and events being held at large and small venues.
State officials reported Saturday 3,984 positive cases of COVID-19, up 237 from Friday. Officials said the increase was due largely to new testing, with a majority of the increase coming from the state’s prison system.
Officials also said there were 90 deaths as of Saturday, up two from Friday; and 64 hospitalizations due to coronavirus right now in the state. Dr. Smith said 13 people in the state are on ventilators, while 37 of the deaths have happened in nursing homes.
Smith noted that 286 people in nursing homes have tested positive for COVID-19, as well as 166 staff members, around the state.
Gov. Hutchinson said the state’s unemployment system issued 92,000 checks this past week and is expected to issue over 100,000 checks next week.
Dr. Smith also updated reporters on a plan to increase capacity at large and small venues around the state to 33%, starting May 18, provided event planners submitting a plan to state health officials.
