Businesses serve Mid-Southerners on an unusual Mother’s Day amid pandemic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s an unusual Mother’s Day in the Mid-South with a pandemic making it difficult to celebrate. It was a different holiday for the businesses typically busy on this day as well.
Flowers on Mother’s Day, a tradition that persisted at Flowers and More on Summer Avenue.
“This is probably the first time I’ve ever opened on Mother’s Day,” said Telisa Franklin, owner of Flowers and More.
Franklin got creative in how she served her customers on Mother’s Day, offering a new curbside service.
“This year we had to kind of think outside the box. Somebody could just pull in and go off," said Franklin. "And still make somebody smile!”
For days, Flowers and More has offered curbside delivery, with a table full of hundreds of filled orders.
On top of all that, Franklin also offered $5 bouquets to help those struggling financially during the pandemic to still get something special for their mothers.
“It was affordable and you can still make somebody smile and you know what? It’s the thought that counts,” she said.
Franklin says business has been steady since she reopened, and this Mother's Day helps her keep her employees on payroll.
Going hand in hand with flowers on Mother's Day is taking mom out for a special meal.
“Mother’s Day is a big day for us,” said Jessie Robertson, director of operations at Babalu.
Robertson says they’ve done about 75% their normal business this Mother’s Day with a large portion coming from take out and delivery orders.
He says being open at 50% capacity this week has helped the business tremendously.
“The to-go sales have stayed strong and it’s allowed us to rehire a lot of our furloughed team members which has been great," said Robertson.
Babalu says as the week has gone on, it’s seen customers become more comfortable dining in.
For business owners on this unusual Mother's Day holiday, they're thankful to even be open.
“Just being grateful that we have an opportunity to bring so many smiles to so many people on this year," said Franklin. “I’m very blessed, very blessed.”
Babalu says their first week has gone well and they believe their sanitation measures have been successful in keeping people healthy.
