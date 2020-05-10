Charlotte’s story: How St. Jude helped an 8-year-old survive her battle with cancer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - If you haven’t reserved your ticket for the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway, now is the time!
Your contributions fund life-saving treatment for kids in their darkest hours like an 8-year-old girl from Mississippi named Charlotte.
Cancer survivor Charlotte was ready for her close up with WMC Action News 5 with a head full of golden curls after losing her hair two years ago.
She had to wear a mask and tubes in her nose and even had to sleep in a bed that a lot different than the one in her room at home.
It was September 2018 and Charlotte was very sick. Her mom remembers it like it was yesterday.
“One day I noticed some little bruising like type spots on Charlotte’s hip and I thought they looked kind of weird," said Charlotte’s mother Ashley.
Those odd-looking spots landed Charlotte in Batson Children’s Hospital in Jackson, Mississippi where she was only supposed to spend a few days.
“Her bone marrow was completely failing to produce the cells that its supposed to produce," said Ashley.
Charlotte needed a bone marrow transplant.
“One day, everything was fine and the next day everything was not fine,” said Ashley.
With their world flipped upside down, the only thing this family could focus on was getting their baby girl healthy again.
That meant packing up and heading north to their new home away from home -- the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
“From the moment we walked through the door, we felt like family," said Ashley. "They all have hearts of gold.”
During a four-month stay, those St. Jude hearts helped Charlotte heal.
Almost all St. Jude families will tell you its a place of angels.
Charlotte’s angel is named Traci.
“I like being with my nurse friend Traci," said Charlotte. “She gave me this friendship bracelet the last time I went. When I was in the hospital, she came in to build Legos with me.”
And because it’s St. Jude, the angels here fly above and beyond duty.
“Sometimes she’s not working, but she comes anyway," said Charlotte.
“She would come in and paint nails with her, do arts and crafts, I can’t imagine the world without our good friend Traci," said Ashley.
During Charlotte’s time at St. Jude, she knew how to work the camera, rocking cowgirl boots and couture bunny ears -- she’s nothing short of a fashionista.
“Charlotte, her determination, her cheerfulness through her sickness is also so amazing and sent from above," said Ashley. “The fact that people here support St Jude, the way people supported us, when Charlotte was sick -- it’s the hands and feet of God to us for sure,”
You can help more children like Charlotte
Reserve your ticket by June 5 to enter to win your choice of a new 2020 Honda Civic LX or new 2020 Nissan Versa 1.6 S-V, courtesy of Wolfchase Honda and Wolfchase Nissan.
Just call 1-800-224-6681 or visit dreamhome.org.
These tickets will sell out and winners will be announced June 28.
