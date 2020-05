UNDATED (AP) ā€” Oklahoma State and Oral Roberts have agreed to a home-and-home basketball series for the next two seasons. The first game will be played at Oklahoma State on Nov. 28, 2020. The date for the game at Oral Roberts in Tulsa has not been set. Oral Roberts coach Paul Mills says COVID-19 has forced institutions to pursue more regional games. The schools are less than 80 miles apart.