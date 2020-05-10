Quiet tonight but several rain chances this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A weak cold front will bring a few extra clouds this afternoon and evening, but no rain is expected. Temperatures will trend cooler behind the front the next two days and tonight will be another chilly night.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Wind: North around 5 to 10 mph. Low: 46.
TOMORROW: Partly cloudy & cooler. Wind: N 5-10 mph. High: 65.
MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Wind: Light. Low: 49.
THIS WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s and lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Clouds will begin to thicken up by Monday night. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and highs in the low to mid 60s and lows in the mid 50s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s and lows in the lower 60s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with an isolated shower possible along with highs in the lower 80s and lows in the upper to middle 60s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and highs in the lower 80s along with lows in the low to mid 60s.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The weekend will feature mostly cloudy skies and chances of rain both days. Highs will be in the lower 80s.
