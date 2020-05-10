Quiet tonight but several rain chances this week

THIS WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s and lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Clouds will begin to thicken up by Monday night. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and highs in the low to mid 60s and lows in the mid 50s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s and lows in the lower 60s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with an isolated shower possible along with highs in the lower 80s and lows in the upper to middle 60s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and highs in the lower 80s along with lows in the low to mid 60s.