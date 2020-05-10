Shelby County health officials report 67 deaths, 3,230 confirmed cases of coronavirus

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department announced 3,230 confirmed cases as of Sunday morning with 67 deaths.
So far, 1,897 people have recovered from the virus -- about 58 percent of the county’s positive cases.
SCHD reports the highest percentage of Shelby County’s coronavirus cases -- 19.1 percent -- is among people 25 to 34. White residents make up 22 percent of the state’s cases while African Americans account for 68 percent.
There are confirmed out breaks at more than a dozen local facilities where nearly 250 residents and staff have tested positive.
The largest outbreak is at the Highlands of Memphis Health and Rehabilitation Center where 74 residents and staff members have tested positive and four people have died.
So far, 40,396 people have been tested in Shelby County. The highest concentration of cases is detailed in this map from the Shelby County Health Department, which also indicates testing locations.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.